New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): Union Minister for Law and Justice, Electronics and Information Technology and Communications Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday said that the e-filing of cases in the Supreme Court has made it "easy" to file cases.

He further said that this move is a step towards the digitisation of the judicial processes.

As per Prasad, 640 advocates have registered for e-filing cases in the apex court during the lockdown.

"eFiling of cases in the Supreme Court has made it easy to file cases. During the lockdown period, 640 Advocate on record have registered for eFiling cases in the Supreme Court of India. This is a move towards digitisation of judicial process," said Prasad in a tweet. (ANI)

