New Delhi [India], June 7 (ANI): An earthquake of 4.3 magnitude hit Rajasthan's Bikaner at 11:36 pm on Tuesday. Tremors were also felt in the adjoining areas.

According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the epicentre of the earthquake was 685 km west of Bikaner and it struck at a depth of 10 km.

However, no casualties or damage to property have been reported yet. (ANI)

