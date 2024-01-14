Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh) [India], January 14 (ANI): An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.1 on the Richter Scale hit Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh on Sunday, said the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

According to NCS, the earthquake occurred at 2:18 pm (IST).

