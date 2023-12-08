Vijayapura (Karnataka) [India], December 8 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 3.1 on the Richter Scale hit Karnataka's Vijayapura district on Friday morning, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

According to the data shared by the NCS, the tremors were felt in the region at 6:52 am on Friday.

Also Read | Punjab: BSF, Police Recover Pakistani Drone During Joint Operation in Amritsar (See Pics).

In a post on X, the National Center for Seismology said, "Earthquake of Magnitude:3.1, Occurred on 8-12-2023, 06:52:21 IST, Lat: 16.77 and Long: 75.87, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Vijayapura, Karnataka."

The epicentre was deemed at a latitude of 16.77 and a longitude of 75.87, the NCS said, adding that the tremors struck at a depth of 10 km.

Also Read | Girl Dies Due to 'Newcastle Disease' in Australia: Toddler Dead After Catching Rare Virus From Pigeon.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)