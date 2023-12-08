Amritsar (Punjab) [India], December 8 (ANI): The Border Security Force, in a joint operation with the Punjab Police, recovered a Pakistani drone in the Amritsar sector, the BSF Punjab Frontier said on Friday.

According to officials, the drone was recovered from the farming field adjacent to Dhanoe Kalan village in Amritsar.

Also Read | Girl Dies Due to 'Newcastle Disease' in Australia: Toddler Dead After Catching Rare Virus From Pigeon.

The recovered drone is a Quadcopter (Model-DJI Mavic 3 Classic, made in China), the BSF said in a statement.

"On specific intelligence input, @BSF_Punjab and @PunjabPoliceInd (@AmritsarRPolice) launched a joint search operation and recovered a Pakistani #drone (Quadcopter - DJI Mavic 3 Classic-MADE IN CHINA), from a field near Village Dhanoe Kalan, District Amritsar, Punjab," the BSF Punjab Frontier posted on X.

Also Read | President Droupadi Murmu Accepts Resignations of Narendra Singh Tomar, Prahlad Patel and Renuka Saruta From Union Council of Ministers.

A search operation in the area is underway, the officials said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)