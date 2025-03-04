New Delhi, Mar 4 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate has arrested SDPI national president M K Faizy under the anti-money laundering law, official sources said.

He was taken into custody on Monday night from the Delhi international airport under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said.

The socialist democratic party of India (SDPI) was founded in 2009 and has been earlier linked to the popular front of India (PFI), banned by the Union government few years back.

The SDPI, however, denies such a link and calls itself an independent outfit.

More details are awaited.

