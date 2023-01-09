New Delhi [India], January 9 (ANI): Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan reviewed the preparation of Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023 in the Ministry which is scheduled to be held on January 27 in Delhi's Talkatora stadium.

Minister of State for Education Anuparna Devi and Subhas Sarkar were also present in the review meeting with officials of the Union Education Ministry and Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Education Ministry officials told ANI that during the review meeting of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' Dharmendra Pradhan called for expanding and deepening engagement with students, parents and teachers on the upcoming PPC 2023 in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inspire the students to beat exam stress and excel.

As Per the Ministry of Education, registrations for 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' 2023 have more than doubled this year compared to the year 2022. About 38.80 lakh participants (Students- 31.24 lakh, teachers - 5.60 lakh, parents - 1.95 lakh) have registered for PPC- 2023 compared to about 15.7 lakh for PPC-2022.

Students from over 150 countries, teachers from 51 countries and parents from 50 countries have also registered for PPC-2023

Students, teachers and parents have enthusiastically participated in big numbers from State Boards, CBSE, KVS, NVS and other Boards.

An online creative writing competition was conducted on various topics between November 25 and December 30, 2022 to select participants from school students of classes 9 to 12, teachers and parents.

About 2,050 participants selected through the creative writing competitions on MyGov will be presented with a special Pariksha Pe Charcha kit comprising of Exam Warriors book in Hindi and English, written by the Prime Minister and a certificate. Some of the questions by the participants, to be selected by NCERT, may feature in PPC-2023.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi conceptualized the unique interactive program - Pariksha Pe Charcha wherein students, parents, and teachers from across the nation and also from overseas interact with him to discuss anxieties related to examinations and life after school.

The event seeks to help overcome stress to celebrate life as an 'Utsav'. This event was organised successfully for the last five years by the Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education.

The programme is proposed to be in a town hall type format, as in the year 2022, while adhering to the COVID-19 protocols, as determined by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare from time to time. (ANI)

