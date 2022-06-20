Rishikesh (Uttarakhand), Jun 20 (PTI) Chief Wildlife Warden Parag Madhukar Dhakate gave his consent on Monday to tranquillise and cage a tiger which has killed two persons and injured one in Corbett Tiger Reserve so far.

The tiger had assaulted these persons on the fringe of the reserve's Sarpduli range, CTR Director Naresh Kumar said.

Patrolling has been stepped up to catch the big cat, he said. Two elephants have also been brought from Dhikala to help in the effort.

Officials have been asked to maintain extreme caution in the exercise, Kumar said.

Villagers living on the fringe of Corbett have been asked not to go to the forest.

The tiger had claimed its first victim in Corbett in February this year. It claimed its second victim at the reserve on June 15 and injured another person seriously on June 17.

