Aizawl, July 22 (PTI) The Mizoram government is making efforts to develop and strengthen Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) in the state to provide quality education to students, officials said on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Lalduhoma chaired a meeting of the state EMRS governing council to review the present status of the schools, they said.

A detailed discussion on initiatives to develop and strengthen EMRS across the state was held to ensure as many students as possible are enrolled, and more local people are employed in the schools, an official said.

Currently, there are 11 EMRS across Mizoram providing free education to students in remote areas, and six more EMRS would be established, he said.

Of the proposed six new EMRS, the detailed project reports for four schools have been submitted to the Centre, the official said.

Each EMRS is designed to accommodate and teach 480 students, especially focusing on classes 6 to 12.

The schools provide education to the students free of cost, the official added.

