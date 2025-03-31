New Delhi [India], March 31 (ANI): As Eid-ul-Fitr approaches, preparations are in full swing across the country, with markets in Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Patna bustling with activity. Shoppers are busy purchasing a variety of goods, including clothes, dry fruits, perfumes, and traditional sweets to celebrate the festival.

On the last day of Ramadan, markets are busy with shoppers making their purchases. Women are shopping for burqas and salwar suits, while men are purchasing kurtas and pyjamas. After the evening namaz on the last day of Ramadan, markets remain open late into the night. Crowds are gathering at the markets set up at city squares and intersections.

In Kolkata, the markets near Zakaria Street, adjacent to the Nakhoda Mosque, are packed with shoppers. People are busy buying special treats such as Lachha and Banarasi Seviyan, fried in ghee. Handmade local Seviyan is also in high demand. Perfume shops are witnessing heavy footfall, with customers purchasing imported Itra/Attar fragrances. Dates and dry fruits, especially those imported from Saudi Arabia, are also selling fast.

In Hyderabad, markets near the Charminar are decked out for Eid. Visuals showed people buying clothes, jewellery, sweets, and other traditional items in anticipation of Eid.

Abdul Karim, a shopper speaking to ANI, extended Eid greetings to all Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, and Christians.

In Patna, locals also flocked to markets to buy clothes, sweets, and other traditional items in anticipation of Eid.

Anwar Ali, a shopper, said that he is preparing for Eid celebrations to ensure that everyone, whether Muslim or non-Muslim, feels included and can celebrate the festival with joy.

"We are preparing for Eid celebrations, which will be done in a spirit of complete brotherhood. Every detail is being taken care of to ensure that everyone, whether Muslim or non-Muslim, feels included and can celebrate with joy and enthusiasm," Ali said.

"Eid-ul-Fitr marks the end of fasting and prayer during the holy month of Ramadan. It's a time for Muslims around the world to come together with family and friends, share delicious food, and exchange gifts," Ali added. (ANI)

