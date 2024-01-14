New Delhi [India], January 14 (ANI): Bad weather conditions and poor visibility in Delhi affected flight movement to and from Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport on Sunday.

As many as seven flights were diverted to Jaipur and one flight to Mumbai due to bad weather conditions at Delhi airport on early Sunday morning.

"Due to bad weather conditions at Delhi airport, 7 flights were diverted to Jaipur and one flight was diverted to Mumbai between 0430 hrs and 0730 hrs today," airport sources said.

A dense layer of fog gripped the national capital on Sunday morning.

The minimum temperature in the RK Puram Area was recorded at 7 degrees Celsius in the early hours of the day.

Meanwhile, people on the streets as well as the homeless took refuge at government-run night shelters amid the unforgiving cold and foggy conditions.

The night shelters in Delhi are aimed at providing refuge to homeless people, who live on the streets and have nowhere else to go in the cold. The shelters offer blankets, beds, hot water, and food to those seeking shelter. (ANI)

