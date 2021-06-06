Muzaffarnagar, June 6: A temple priest was found dead in an agricultural field in the Budhana area here on Sunday, police said.

The body of Baba Nakli Singh (70) was found in the fields near a temple at Nagwa village under the Budhana police station area in the district, they said. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: COVID-19 Patient's Body Thrown In Rapti River in Balrampur District; Relatives Booked After Video Goes Viral, Two Arrested.

Police said the body has been sent for a post-mortem and an investigation is on.

