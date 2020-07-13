Bhaderwah/Jammu, Jul 13 (PTI) A 75-year-old woman died and four people were injured when a car skidded off the road and fell into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Monday, police said.

The accident took place at Guldanda on the Bhaderwah-Basohli road in the evening, a police official said.

Rescuers immediately swung into action and found Rehamta Begum, a resident of Thathri, dead, he said.

Four others, including driver Mohammad Alyas (27), Naseema Begum, Bhasharta Begum and Gulnaz Bano, were rescued and shifted to a hospital, the official said.

Naseema Begum, who was critically injured, was referred to the Government Medical College Hospital in Jammu for specialised treatment.

