New Delhi [India], February 14 (ANI): The Election Commission of India on Wednesday bid farewell to Anup Chandra Pandey as he relinquished his position as Election Commissioner on February 14, following the completion of his tenure.

In a post on X, the EC said "ECI bids farewell to Anup Chandra Pandey who relinquished charge as Election Commissioner on 14th Feb 2024 after completing his tenure. He joined the Commission in June 2021 after a distinguished career spanning around 37 years in the Government of India and Government of UP."

Pandey, an officer of the Indian Administrative Service of the 1984 batch, Uttar Pradesh cadre superannuated as Chief Secretary, Government of Uttar Pradesh in August 2019.

During about 37 years of distinguished Government of India service, Anup Pandey has worked in various Ministries and Departments at the Centre and his state cadre of Uttar Pradesh.

As Chief Secretary, he organized elections in 2019 in the State of Uttar Pradesh.

He has worked as a District Election Officer in two districts. He has been associated in various capacities as DEO and Returning Officer for a very long time. He has also been an election observer in presidential elections/ Central and Assembly elections several times.

Before joining the Election Commission of India, Anup Pandey served as a Member National Green Tribunal Oversight Committee in Uttar Pradesh.

He has held diverse portfolios during his deputation with the central government. He served as Additional Secretary, at the Ministry of Defence and Joint Secretary, the Ministry of Labour and Employment, Government of India.

He also worked as Director in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and as Additional Director General in the Bureau of Indian Standards.

Anup Pandey has a keen interest in writing and has authored a book titled "Governance in Ancient India" which explores the evolution, nature, scope, functions and all related aspects of ancient Indian Civil Service from the Rig Vedic period to 650 AD. (ANI)

