Chennai, Jun 25 (PTI) Tamil Nadu BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan on Wednesday asked why the DMK aligned with the Congress which was responsible for the clamping of the infamous Emergency.

Speaking to PTI Videos on the 50th anniversary of the declaration of Emergency, Soundararajan described the days when the Emergency was operational as painful days. She wondered how the DMK "does politics with that very same party" that implemented the Emergency; when Chief Minister MK Stalin often says that he had even faced the challenges posed during the Emergency.

Apparently, Soundarajan hit out at DMK for its alliance with the Congress party. In 1976, the DMK regime led by M Karunanidhi was dismissed and Stalin, then a young DMK leader was imprisoned.

Soundararajan said her father Kumari Ananthan was arrested and lodged in a jail in Andhra Pradesh during Emergency. "Those were terrible days," the 64-year old former governor of Telangana said, adding the younger generation should know about the travails faced by the country due to the Emergency.

On June 25, 1975 Emergency was declared and it was lifted on March 21, 1977.

