Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], June 26 (ANI): On the occasion of the completion of 50 years since the imposition of the Emergency in the country, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, during the 'Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas' programme, clearly stated that the Emergency was a blot on the democratic history of the nation.

Recalling the "serious assault" made by the then government and the Prime Minister on the values of the Constitution, the Chief Minister said that Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas is observed so that the present and future generations of the nation remain aware of this dark chapter and awaken a sense of pride and dignity towards the Constitution.

CM Patel highlighted that during the Emergency years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi disguised himself to fight for the Constitution and democratic values. He pointed out that the then government compromised the Constitution for governance purposes. CM emphasised that the Prime Minister places the Constitution and national interest above all, showcasing profound respect for it to the nation and the world.

The Chief Minister said that while the Emergency was imposed when the Constitution completed 25 years, diminishing its glory, on the 60th anniversary of the Constitution, PM Modi, as the then Chief Minister of Gujarat, honoured it through a Samvidhaan Gaurav Yatra with the Constitution placed atop a royal elephant.

The Chief Minister reiterated his commitment to upholding the Constitution's spirit--"We the People"--to build Viksit Bharat under the Prime Minister's leadership. This will be achieved through "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, and Sabka Prayas."

The Prime Minister has enacted significant reforms, such as the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, abolishing Triple Talaq, and the Citizenship Amendment Act, while respecting constitutional values. He has also protected citizens' interests by abrogating Articles 35A and 370 to build Akhand Bharat. The Chief Minister emphasised his role in safeguarding the Constitution for the nation's benefit.

Law and Judiciary Minister Rushikesh Patel, calling the citizens the guardians of democracy, stated that to ensure India, governed by democratic principles, never strays towards dictatorship, it is essential for citizens to remain aware of their fundamental rights.

"In the past, the then government imposed the Emergency and snatched away these rights. Therefore, under the guidance of PM Modi, the Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas-2025 programme is being organised across the country to raise public awareness so that today's youth can learn from this event and such a grave mistake is never repeated," he said.

The minister elaborated on the idea behind celebrating Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas, stating that as per the Indian Constitution, citizens are entitled to several fundamental rights from birth, including freedom of speech and expression. In the past, on this very day--at midnight on June 25, 1975--the then government misused Article 352 of the Constitution to impose Emergency in the country in order to maintain its dominance and grip on power.

During the Emergency, fundamental constitutional rights of citizens were taken away, and both democracy and the Constitution were attacked. Today marks the completion of 50 years of that disgraceful incident. The day is being commemorated as "Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas" to raise public awareness about it.

During the event, retired judge of the Gujarat High Court and legal expert Ravikumar Tripathi provided detailed insights on the Indian Constitution, the fundamental rights enshrined in it, amendments made to it in the past, misuse of various constitutional provisions, and the imposition of Emergency in 1975. He also sensitised the citizens about their constitutional rights. Additionally, Commissioner of Youth Services and Cultural Activities Department Alok Kumar Pandey extended a formal welcome and presented a holistic overview of the event at the start of the programme.

The Chief Minister, along with dignitaries and citizens, watched a documentary and a play about the Emergency.

The programme was attended by Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation Mayor Miraben Patel, Gandhinagar North MLA Rita Patel, Secretary of the Parliamentary and Legal Affairs Department K M Lala, Gandhinagar District Collector, M K Dave, Gandhinagar District Development Officer, B J Patel, as well as various officials of the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation, government officers and employees, and a large number of citizens. (ANI)

