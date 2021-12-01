Srinagar, Dec 1 (PTI) An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district early Wednesday, police said.

"An encounter has started at Qasbayar area of Pulwama," a police spokesman said.

He said the operation was in progress and no casualty reported on either side so far.

