New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI): Investigators probing the terror module allegedly linked to Dr Umar, whom security agencies identified as the one who drove the explosive-laden car which went up in flames in the blast on November 10 at Red Fort, have found evidence of an organised internal structure, encrypted communication channels and coordinated movement of weapons, official sources said on Monday.

According to sources, Umar had created a Signal group around three months ago using a name with special characters. He added Muzammil, Adeel, Muzaffar and Irfan to this encrypted communication platform, which investigators believe was used for internal coordination.

A major lead surfaced after a weapon consignment, including a Krinkov rifle and a pistol was recovered from the car of Dr Shaheen, a key suspect in the case. The probe has revealed that Umar procured the weapons and handed them over to Irfan in 2024. Sources said Dr Shaheen had earlier seen the same weapons during a visit to Mufti Irfan's room with Dr Muzammil. She is also suspected to have made the highest financial contribution to the group's activities.

The investigation has indicated a clear division of roles. Financial support for the module was to be handled primarily by the three doctors, particularly Muzammil. Recruitment of Kashmiri youths was assigned to Irfan alias Mufti, who allegedly brought in Arif Nisar Dar alias Sahil and Yasir ul Ashraf, both now arrested.

Sources said the probe has documented multiple instances of weapon-related activity. In October 2023, Dr Adeel and Dr Umar visited Irfan at Masjid Ali carrying a rifle in a bag and left after cleaning the barrel.

In November 2023, Adeel again reached Irfan's residence with a rifle. Later, Dr Muzammil and Dr Shaheen Shahid also joined. The group left the weapon in Irfan's custody. Investigators said Adeel returned the next day and collected the weapon.

Officials said the findings point to a coordinated network involving financing, recruitment and systematic weapon movement, operating through encrypted platforms and trusted personal links. (ANI)

