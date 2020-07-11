Hyderabad, July 11 (PTI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday asked officials to ensure that every eligible farmer in the state receives the benefit of 'Rythu Bandhu', a farm investment support scheme.

Rao, who held a meeting with Ministers and officials on the scheme and other agriculture-related issues, said the state government has released funds under the scheme to help farmers though the states economy is not in a good shape due to the impact of COVID-19.

"Information as on date showed that 99.9 per cent of the ryots have received the assistance. Ensure that each and every eligible farmer till the last one gets the help," an official press release quoted Rao as saying.

Rao said there is no time-limit to extend the 'Rythu Bandhu' and that the governments aim is to see all farmers get the benefit. Observing that the farmers have taken up cultivation in the ongoing monsoon season as per the regulated farming policy suggested by the government, he said such unity demonstrated by the farmers would augur well for the success of agriculture. The government has suggested regulatory farming policy only to help the farmers get a good price for their produce, he said.

Rao further said an ultra-modern cold storage would be constructed at a cost of Rs 25 crore to store the seeds produced by the state seed development corporation.

State Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao, had on June 26, said Rs 6,889 crore had been released to more than 54.25 lakh ryots this season under'Rythu Bandhu.'

Under the scheme launched in 2018, the government provides Rs 5,000 per acre as farm input assistance.

