Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], May 6 (ANI): Haryana Director General of Police (DGP) Manoj Yadava instructed the police officers to activate a robust mechanism to strictly enforce the lockdown order across the state.

In view of surge in COVID-19 infections, 7-day lockdown in Haryana started from May 3.

The directives were given to all Commissioners of Police (CPs) and district Superintendents of Police (SPs) during a video-conference held today in which the DGP had reviewed the implementation of lockdown and night curfew imposed by the state government and mechanism put in place for crackdown against black-marketing of anti-viral drug Remdesivir and oxygen.

He said that the state government had imposed a 7-day lockdown in the entire state from May 3 in order to contain COVID-19. "No one would be allowed to move on roads without any valid reason. Strict action would be taken against those found violating lockdown instructions while the movement of essential goods vehicles and those engaged in such activities, e-pass holders, needy and genuine would be allowed," he added.

He appealed to the people that if they wish to go out during lockdown should first get "e-pass" from the "saralharyana" web-portal of Haryana Government. Police has been directed to allow the movement of citizens during lockdown only after showing a valid "e-pass".

The DGP also reviewed the action taken against hoarding or black marketing of life-saving drugs and oxygen cylinders during virtual meeting. (ANI)

