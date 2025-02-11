New Delhi [India], February 11 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday instructed the Border Security Force (BSF) to ensure 'zero infiltration' from International Border with Pakistan by strengthening the border grid and use of advanced technologies while charing a high level Jammu and Kashmir security review meeting here in the national capital.

He directed the BSF, the border guarding force mandated to guard 3323 km India-Pakistan border, to adopt strong vigil, strengthening the border grid and use of advanced technologies for surveillance and border guarding to stop infiltration menace.

The minister also directed all security agencies to remain alert and continue work in a synergies mode to eliminate terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, and asked to take strong steps for 'zero terror plan' in the Union Territory.

The meeting, held to review security scenario in Jammu and Kashmir, was in continuation of the high level meetings with Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police held on February 4 and February 5.

Union Home Secretary, Director Inelligence Bureau, Director Generals of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Border Security Force (BSF) and other senior officers attended the meetings.

Noting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government is committed for 'terror free Jammu and Kashmir', Shah emphasized the role of paramilitary to achieve the target of terror free Jammu and Kashmir.

The Home Minister further directed the CRPF to continue with the synergy with Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police.

He reviewed the winter action plan of CRPF and directed to ensure there are no gaps in area domination, and instructed to focus on Jammu region and dominate the heights.

Home Minister also reviewed the intelligence apparatus working in Jammu and Kashmir and directed them to increase coverage and penetration to generate quality intelligence.

He reiterated the importance of technology in intelligence generation, and added that monitoring of terror-financing, tightening grip over Narco-terror cases and dismantling entire terror ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir are priority of Modi government.

Mentioning that strong steps are being taken for 'zero terror olan' in Jammu and Kashmir, the Home Minister also directed to focus on countering the negative propaganda by the anti-national elements so as to place the correct picture in public domain.

He instructed to continue with the synergy amongst the agencies and guided for adopting technology and increase intelligence.

The Home Minister later assured that all the resources will be made available in this endeavor. (ANI)

