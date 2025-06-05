New Delhi [India], June 5 (ANI): The Society of Indian Law Firms (SILF) hosted the Climate Change Conference and Awards 2025, emphasising India's judiciary's role in environmental protection and sustainability.

Chief Guest Justice Sanjay Karol and Guest of Honour Justice Jasmeet Singh addressed the event, where Justice Abhay S Oka received the SILF Sustainability Award 2025 for his contributions to environmental law.

Also Read | Gautam Gambhir Reacts On Bengaluru Stampede During RCB’s IPL 2025 Victory Celebrations During IND vs ENG Pre-Departure Press Conference, Says ‘Was Never a Believer in Road Shows’.

Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka stressed that environmental justice is intertwined with social and economic equity, highlighting the Supreme Court's strong stance on pollution and its impact on vulnerable communities. He called for action beyond legal precedents to translate sustainability into real change.

Justice Jasmeet Singh noted the urgent climate crisis, underscoring the judiciary's role in balancing conservation with development. He urged collective efforts toward sustainability, emphasizing the need for innovation and commitment.

Also Read | World Environment Day 2025: Italian Deputy PM Antonio Tajani Lauds PM Narendra Modi's 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' Initiative (See Pics and Video).

Justice Karol framed climate change as an emergency, stating that Indian courts have zealously protected the environment. He emphasised grassroots solutions and citizen participation in preserving ecological balance.

President of SILF, Dr Lalit Bhasin praised the judiciary for setting environmental accountability precedents and called for continued focus on sustainability.

The event featured discussions on environmental justice and economic development, with awards recognising contributions from distinguished figures. The conference reinforced the judiciary's critical role in advancing sustainability and environmental protection in India. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)