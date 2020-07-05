Pune, Jul 5 (PTI) Seven members from Pune Mayor Muralidhar Mohol's family have tested positive for novel coronavirus, municipal commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad confirmed on Sunday.

Mohol had already tested positive for the viral infection.

Also Read | Jaivardhan Singh, Local BJP Leader And Chatra MP's Representative, Shot Dead by Unidentified Assailants in Jharkhand's Latehar District.

Meanwhile, former BJP MLA from Hadapsar in Pune, Yogesh Tilekar has twitted that he had tested positive for coronavirus and that his condition is stable.

Mohol had twitted that he underwent a test after suffering from mild fever and found that he had contracted the virus.

Also Read | COVID-19 Tracker Worldometers: India Overtakes Russia as Third Worst Affected Country by Coronavirus, Positive Cases Inch Closer to 7 Lakh-Mark.

His condition was stable and he was undergoing treatment, the mayor had stated.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)