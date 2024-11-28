Thane, Nov 28 (PTI) Police have registered a case against former MLA Pappu Kalani and 20 others on charges of forming an unlawful assembly outside a BJP legislator's office and threatening his relative in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Thursday.

The incident took place in Ulhasnagar area on November 20, when the assembly elections were held across the state, he said.

Also Read | Bhopal Shocker: Man Stalks and Steals Women’s Undergarments in Madhya Pradesh, Caught Red Handed As Cops Recover Bikini Sets From His Pockets and Scooter’s Dickey.

The accused allegedly formed an unlawful assembly outside the office of Ulhasnagar BJP MLA Kumar Ailani and also threatened his sister-in-law, the official from Ulhasnagar police station said.

Based on a complaint from Ailani, an FIR was registered on November 26 against Kalani and others under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 189(2) (unlawful assembly), 190 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation), he said.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: 2 of 4 Cubs Born to African Cheetah Neerva Found Dead at Kuno National Park; Mutilated Remains Recovered.

Ailani last week retained his Ulhasnagar assembly seat by defeating Pappu Kalani's son Omie Kalani of the NCP (SP).

Pappu Kalani has several criminal cases against him, including one of murder in which he has been convicted.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)