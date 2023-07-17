Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], July 17 (ANI): Former Deputy Chief Minister of Punjab and Congress leader Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Monday questioned the Delhi Chief Minister's loyalty and asked why the Aam Aadmi Party had supported the PM Modi-led central government on the bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir State into two union territories and on Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

He further asked Arvind Kejriwal to clarify his party’s stand regarding its equation with the Bharatiya Janata Party.

“Congress party is firm on its stand and it has been consistently opposing repeated attempts of the union govt to sabotage federalism. Now Arvind Kejriwal must clarify his party’s stand, why Aam Aadmi Party supported the Modi-led Govt on the Bifurcation of J&K State into 2 UTs and On CAA. Were these not a direct attack on federalism?” said Former Deputy Chief Minister of Punjab Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa in a tweet.

This comes at a time when the opposition parties are meeting in Bengaluru to forge an alliance to take on the ruling BJP party ahead of the crucial 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Earlier, Arvind Kejriwal's party, after the first opposition party meeting in Patna, threatened to boycott the key Opposition meeting scheduled to be held on July 17 and 18, aimed at forging an alliance to take on the ruling BJP ahead of the crucial 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

On June 23, the AAP issued a statement saying that until the Congress publicly denounces the "black ordinance" and declares that all 31 of its RS MPs will oppose the ordinance in the Rajya Sabha, it will be difficult for the AAP to participate in future meetings of like-minded parties where the Congress is a participant.

At the inaugural meeting of Opposition parties in Patna last month, the Congress kept its stance "unclear" on the Ordinance issue and repeatedly stressed that the meeting to flesh out the contours for Opposition unity, with an eye on next year's Lok Sabha elections, wasn't the appropriate forum to clear its stand on the issue.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party had taken a swipe at the AAP, with West Bengal party chief Sukanta Majumdar saying that Arvind Kejriwal’s party cannot be “trusted”.

"Aam Aadmi Party should not be trusted... Let the opposition parties come together; later they will go different ways," Mazumdar said. (ANI)

