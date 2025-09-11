Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 11 (ANI): The Tibetan Parliamentarians in-exile have expressed concern over the recent spate violence in Nepal amid the anti-corruption gen-z protests, urging political leaders to 'come forward' and address demands of the people.

Dolma Tsering, deputy speaker of Tibetan parliament in-exile also expressed concern over the Tibetan settlements.

"It's a great concern because not only there are Tibetan settlements in Nepal but overall the situation inside Nepal is a great concern because people are really disappointed and stressed due to the things that are happening there," Tsering told ANI.

Condemning the violence which took place, in which multiple Nepalese ministers were beaten up and government buildings burned, the deputy speaker added, "but the violence is not an answer to anything because when you destroy the physical structures of your own democracy, that's a big thing. Ultimately it will fall on you, the people who pay tax. So I would really urge the people concerned, the youth who are really disappointed and desperate, they should stop violence."

"The dignitaries of Nepal should address their concerns and I am sure that the neighbouring countries are also concerned especially India, it's like a big brother to Nepal. So I am sure India is also watching it very closely and at a very rightful time, I am sure they will intervene and try to help to solve this problem," he said.

Thubten Gyatso, a Tibetan MP in-exile, expressed solidarity with the protesters, and called for dialogue to restore peace and harmony in the country.

"I would like to express my concern and sense of solidarity, what happened inside Nepal and I think the leaders should come forward, the representatives of different movements and to find some measures instead of violence. because the country needs peace and harmony," he told ANI.

Thubten Wangchen, another exiled parliamentarian was equally shocked and terrified over the violence.

"Nobody was expecting what happened in Kathmandu, on 8th of September. it's terrifying and on the other side, every government has to look-after citizens welfare. so the Nepal government looks like very much corrupted and they were not looking after the citizens welfare like health and education," he said.

Meanwhile in Nepal, 31 people have died during the Gen-z protests in Kathmandu Valley, according to Kathmandu Post, citing officials from the Department of Forensic Medicine at Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital, where the deceased have been brought for postmortem examinations. As per The Kathmandu Post on Wednesday, so far the identities of 25 victims have been preliminarily confirmed.

Meanwhile, the wife of Former Nepalese PM Khanal is currently in a critical condition after an arson attack that took place during the violent demonstrations across the country.

The protests began on September 8, 2025, in Kathmandu and other major cities, including Pokhara, Butwal, and Birgunj, following the government's imposition of a ban on major social media platforms, citing concerns over tax revenue and cybersecurity.

Curfew was imposed in several cities, including Kathmandu, to control the situation, which will continue till Friday morning, as per a statement issued by the Nepalese Army.

Protesters have been demanding an end to "institutionalised corruption and favouritism" in governance. They want the government to be more accountable and transparent in its decision-making processes. (ANI)

