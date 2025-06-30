New Delhi, Jun 30 (PTI) The general managers of Central and South Coast Railway Zones have been given additional charge by the Ministry of Railways to look after the affairs of Western and South Central zone, respectively, for three months.

The GMs of these two zones are superannuating on June 30, 2025. However, the ministry, according to a section of experts, failed to complete the selection process on time.

Also Read | Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, June 30, 2025: BHEL, HAL, Piramal Enterprises Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Monday.

Ministry officials, meanwhile, said the selection process is going on and it is not for the first time that GMs of one zone have been given additional charge of other zones.

"It doesn't hamper any work, implementation of plans or decision-making process in any zone," a railway official said.

Also Read | Good News for Passengers! Indian Railways To Make Passenger Reservation System Multilingual With Focus on Passenger Convenience and Smart Ticketing.

"The Ministry of Railways has decided that Sandeep Mathur, general manager, South Coast Railway, should look after the duties of the post of general manager, South Central Railways, in addition to his own for a period of three months or till posting of a regular incumbent or until further orders, whichever is the earliest," a ministry circular dated June 27 said.

It added that the current GM, Arun Kumar Jain, is superannuating on June 30, 2025.

Through a similar order, the ministry has handed over the duties of Ashok Kumar Mishra, GM, Western Railway, to Dharamveer Meena, GM, Central Railway, for three months as Mishra is also superannuating on June 30.

Retired GMs and senior officials criticised the delay in the regular appointments.

“The retirement of two GMs was scheduled and it didn't happen all of a sudden. It shows that the ministry failed to put in place the selection process on time for reasons best known to itself. I don't think there is a shortage of competent senior officials to be appointed as GM," a retired official said.

Another senior official who retired as director general of a prestigious rail institution said, "It's a case of lack of adequate preparedness on the part of the ministry. Two general managers are vacating the office on regular superannuation and the ministry was well aware of the fact but it didn't do anything.”

Many experts said the GMs should be decided three months and DRMs six months in advance.

"They should have intensive training and familiarisation about the current management's requirements. Both posts are crucial for the Indian Railways," said an expert who retired as an HR head.

He added, "It takes a lot of time in the beginning to learn and understand the working and the challenges of a division or zone."

The experts also said the new GM should get at least two to three months to work with the outgoing GM for the benefits of the zone.

"In the 4x400m relay race, the runners run for 50 metres, at least before handing over the baton to the next runner," the ex-HR head said.

The operations of Indian Railways have been divided into 18 zones and 70 divisions across the country. While the divisions are headed by DRMs, zones are looked after by general managers.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)