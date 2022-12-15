New Delhi, Dec 15 (PTI) India's exports on Thursday recorded a flat growth at USD 31.99 billion in November as against USD 31.8 billion in the same month last year.

Imports rose marginally to USD 55.88 billion in November as compared to USD 53.93 billion in the corresponding month a year ago, according to the data released by the government.

Also Read | Gambia Children Deaths: Maiden Pharma's Cough Syrup Samples Found To Be of Standard Quality, Says Government.

The country's exports contracted by 16.65 per cent to USD 29.78 billion in October 2022.

During April-November 2022, exports stood at USD 295.26 billion as against USD 265.77 billion in the same month last year.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Absconding Cleric Arrested for Allegedly Raping 12-Year-Old Boy in Sarai Rohilla Area.

Imports stood at USD 493.61 billion during the eight months period of this fiscal. It was USD 381.17 billion during April-November 2021, as per the data.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)