New Delhi, Sep 14 (PTI) India's exports rose by 45.76 per cent to USD 33.28 billion in August, as against USD 22.83 billion in the same month last year, according to commerce ministry data released on Tuesday.

Imports during the month increased by 51.72 per cent to USD 47.09 billion, the data showed.

Trade deficit in August widened to USD 13.81 billion as against USD 8.2 billion in the same month last year.

Cumulative value of exports for the period April-August 2021 expanded by 67.33 per cent to USD 164.10 billion, compared to USD 98.06 billion in the year-ago period.

Imports during April-August 2021 stood at USD 219.63 billion as against USD 121.42 billion.

