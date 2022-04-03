New Delhi, April 3: Ten coaches of the Lokmanya Tilak-Jaynagar Express (Pawan Express) derailed near Nashik in Maharashtra on Sunday afternoon, the railways said.

No major injuries have been reported yet in the accident that took place between Lahavit and Devlali, it said. Maharashtra: Few Coaches of LTT-Jaynagar Express Train Derails Near Nashik.

See Pics:

Pics of the Pawan Express derailment pic.twitter.com/b4Xvlzupml — Rajendra B. Aklekar (@rajtoday) April 3, 2022

The railways said an accident relief train and a medical van have been rushed to the spot.

