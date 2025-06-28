Pune, Jun 28 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis wanted the election of the Malegaon Cooperative Sugar Mill at Baramati to be unopposed, his deputy and NCP chief Ajit Pawar said on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters in Baramati, he also said he had offered three seats to the panel supported by the rival NCP (SP), the party headed by his estranged uncle Sharad Pawar, but it wanted more seats.

A panel backed by Ajit Pawar on Wednesday swept the elections by winning 20 out of 21 seats. The group supported by the NCP (SP) could not open its account. Another panel, headed by Chandrarao Taware, won only one seat.

Fadnavis wanted that the panels led by Ajit Pawar and Taware should get ten seats each with one member to be nominated by him, the NCP chief said, adding that the chief minister also held discussions but a consensus could not be worked out.

The NCP (SP) had sought six seats while he offered it two seats along with one co-opted seat, Ajit said.

"As no consensus could be reached, it was finally decided to contest the polls," he added.

The election, which had turned into a prestige battle between Ajit Pawar and Sharad Pawar, was held on Sunday.

