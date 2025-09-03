Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], September 2 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday welcomed the end of Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange's indefinite fast, saying that the state government had taken a fair and inclusive decision that would benefit both Marathas and OBCs.

Jarange ended his fast at Mumbai's Azad Maidan on Tuesday after accepting the Government Resolution (GR) presented by the Maharashtra cabinet sub-committee on Maratha quota. Breaking down in tears, he described the moment as a "Diwali" for the community.

Speaking to the media, CM Fadnavis said the primary demand of the community was the implementation of the Hyderabad Gazetteer for individuals belonging to the Kunbi category.

"I am happy that this hunger strike has ended here today, and I would especially like to congratulate our cabinet sub-committee, who did a very good job on this and both my colleagues, Deputy CMs Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar... Their most important demand was that the Hyderabad Gazetteer should be implemented. We had no other opinion on that matter, but with that demand, their point was that you should implement it for everyone at once. So, we tried to explain to them that a reservation is not for a group, but for an individual, and the individual has to ask for a reservation. Therefore, such a decision cannot be taken. Some proof has to be given for it. The Hyderabad Gazetteer will be useful as proof, because if the name of their grandfather or great-grandfather appears in the Hyderabad Gazetteer for the Kulbhi caste, then they will be eligible to benefit from it, and according to the rules, they will receive a certificate. They will be able to get a reservation..." the CM said.

He also stressed that the government would not allow conflict between Marathas and OBCs.

"I always believe that when you are in politics, sometimes people bless you, sometimes people abuse you, sometimes garland you, and sometimes even throw stones at you. I have maintained my stand from the very first day that we will not let such a dispute happen between Maratha and OBC anywhere. The decision we will take will not be a decision to take from one and give it to the other. We will make an equal decision for both. We will make a decision that benefits both parties, and I believe we have done so. Today, I am pleased that we were able to make a good decision, which will greatly benefit the Maratha community on a large scale," he added. (ANI)

