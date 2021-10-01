Ghaziabad, Sep 30 (PTI) A fake call centre was busted and two of its members were arrested here, police said on Thursday.

The call centre was operating for the past seven years from an office located behind Gaur Mall of Rajnagar District Centre (RDC) in Kavi Nagar, City Superintendent of Police Nipun Agarwal said.

Also Read | BMC Issues SOP for Schools in Mumbai Before Physical Classes Resume, Check Full Guidelines.

It has duped a large number of people on the pretext of providing loans to them, he said.

During scrutiny of the bank accounts of the call centre, transactions of Rs 60 lakh were detected in one year, police said.

Also Read | BMC Guidelines For Durga Puja 2021 in Mumbai: Civic Body Issues SOPs For Navratri Celebrations, Idol Height to be 4 Feet For Mandals; Check Details Here.

Two accused, identified as Raghav alias Ragho (43) and Shiv Kumar (33), were arrested, they said.

They were running also running two fake companies SSG Management and RS Services, police said.

The cybercrime cell recovered 11 mobile phones, seven passbooks, six ATM cards, six cheque books and some stationary material from them, Agarwal said.

Efforts are on to nab the absconding members of the fake call centre, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)