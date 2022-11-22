English Bazar, Nov 22 (PTI) A 34-year-old man was arrested in West Bengal's Malda district for impersonating a doctor and seeing patients, police said on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, officers of the Cyber Police Station nabbed Buddhadeb Dey from Narmada Medicine at Singatala More on Monday while he was seeing patients, they said.

He impersonated Dr Subhadip Banerjee, a neurologist, police said.

Some prescriptions and a forged identity card of ECL Hospital Kalla were found with him, they said.

Dey, a native of Nalhati in Birbhum, also used to see patients at Das Medical Store in Gour Road and several clinics in Murshidabad, police said.

A medical representative was also detained, they said.

A case was lodged and an investigation started, they added.

