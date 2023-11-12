Udupi, November 12: Four members of a family were found dead under mysterious circumstances at their residence in Tripti Nagar locality of Nejar in Karnataka's Udupi district on Sunday, police said. Officials said that it did not seem to be a case of "murder for gain", and that the exact motive behind the murder was not clear.

"At the outset, it does not seem to be a case of murder for gain, as there is no missing property from the house," Udupi Superintendent of Police Arun K said while speaking to reporters after visiting the crime spot. The deceased included a woman, her son, and her two daughters. Karnataka Shocker: Three Arrested for Sexually Exploiting Hostel Girls in Chikkamagaluru District.

The incident came to light at around 8.30 am on Sunday. On receiving information, a team of police rushed to the spot and recovered the bodies. The deceased have been identified as Haseena (48), and her children Afnan (23), Aynaz (21), and Aseem (14), said police. Karnataka Shocker: Class 9 Student Dies By Suicide After Parents Tell Him To Avoid Mobile Phone and Study More.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, and the police were further looking into the case, they said. Officials added that based on the preliminary investigation, it has come to light that Haseena's husband worked abroad and she used to live at her residence with her three children.

