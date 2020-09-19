Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 19 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) on Saturday termed the Agriculture reform Bills as "sugar-coated pill," saying that it will do a lot of injustice to the farm sector in the country.

Rao also said that the Bills should be opposed and voted against in the Rajya Sabha.

"Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said that farmers and farming related bills introduced by Centre in Parliament would do a lot of injustice to the farm sector in the country. Chief Minister said these bills are nothing but a sugar-coated pill and should be opposed at all costs," Chief Minster's Office said in a press release.

"They are saying that farmers can sell their produce anywhere in the country with these new Bills. But is it possible for farmers to take their small produce to long-distance areas bearing the heavy transport charges and sell it at good price? These Bills are nothing but a sugar-coated pill," the Chief Minister said.

Rao also claimed that Bills will cause huge losses to the agriculture sector and they are against the interests of farmers in the country, therefore they should be opposed and voted against in the upper house.

Telangana Chief Minister's statement comes after three ordinances were promulgated to usher in agricultural reforms for raising the income of the farmers and giving them more freedom to sell their produce. Besides Punjab, farmer protests have been witnessed in Telangana and Haryana.

The President had on June 5 this year promulgated Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion & Facilitation) Ordinance 2020, Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Ordinance 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Ordinance Act, 2020. (ANI)

