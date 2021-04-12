Banda, Apr 12: A 48-year-old farmer killed himself by jumping in front of a train in Turra village as he was facing financial hardship, police said on Monday.

They said Pappu alias Ganga Prasad jumped in front of a Sampark Kranti Express on Sunday and died on the spot.

According to his brother, police said, Prasad's wife died six months ago following a kidney disease. He'd sold his e-rickshaw to pay for her treatment and this caused financial troubles for him.

They also said that the farmer had taken a loan almost four years ago on a kisan credit card, and he was unable to repay it.

The police said that Prasad had two daughters whose marriage was fixed for May 29. They said the farmer possibly committed suicide due to financial hardship, and added that the matter is being probed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)