Shivpuri (MP), Apr 8 (PTI) A 45-year-old man died after he got caught in a thresher machine while processing soybean crop in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district, police said on Tuesday.

A video of the incident that took place at Kheri Kamlakedi village on April 3 surfaced on social media on Monday.

Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Vijay Yadav said that Mukesh Dhakad, a farmer, was processing soybean crop in the thresher when a wet crop got stuck in the machine.

He said Dhakad tried to remove the crop but got caught in the machine, and his whole body was pulled in and chopped into pieces.

Villagers later opened the machine and removed the remains, Yadav said, adding that the incident appeared to be an accident and a case was registered.

