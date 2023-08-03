Baghpat (UP), Aug 3 (PTI) A farmer was electrocuted in a village here after he came in contact with a high-tension wire in a field where he had gone to collect fodder, a senior official said on Thursday.

The incident took place in Nawada village in the Balaini area here on Tuesday.

Also Read | Body Found in Texas Floating Barrier, Says Mexico.

District Magistrate Jitendra Pratap Singh said the farmer, Pratap (60), had gone to the field to collect fodder on Tuesday when he came in contact with a high-tension wire and died on the spot.

Later, angry villagers created a ruckus over the incident. They were pacified by the police and administrative officers who reached the spot and assured the protesters that financial aid will be provided to the victim's family.

Also Read | Piyush Goyal Holds Final Round of Consultations With Amazon, Flipkart and Other Online Platforms, Government Likely to Unveil Draft E-Commerce Policy Soon.

Singh said officials of the electricity department have been directed to provide a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the wife of the deceased within 10 days.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)