Sangrur (Punjab) [India], December 26 (ANI): Farmer leader of Kisan Mazdoor Sanghrash Committee-Punjab, Sharvan Singh Pandher, said on Thursday that 'Punjab Bandh' call for December 30 has gaining support from various groups

"Punjab bandh will be observed on 30th December from 7 am to 4 pm. We have received support from many unions and groups. Both Punjab govt and private offices will remain closed on this day. Rail movement and road traffic will also be closed on 30th December," Pandher said addressing a press conference at Khannur border.

Also Read | Tata Group Plans To Create 5 Lakh Manufacturing Jobs Over Next Half-Decade in Multiple Sectors in India: N. Chandrasekaran.

The protest organised by the farmers of Punjab at the Khanauri border in Sangrur district, near the Haryana border, entered its 318th day. They have been protesting since February 13, 2024, to press on their various demands including a law to guarantee the minimum support price (MSP).

On Tuesday, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann lashed out at the central government and said that they should abandon their "stubbornness" and open their way for talk with the farmers.

Also Read | Ranchi: 2 Bike-Borne Assailants Intercept Petrol Pump Employee on His Way To Bank, Loot INR 14 Lakh in Broad Daylight in Kathitand, FIR Registered.

He also took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and questioned him that if he can stop the war between Russia and Ukraine, then why can't he talk to the breadwinners sitting 200 kilometers away?

Taking to social media X, the Punjab Chief Minister wrote in a post "The central government should abandon its old stubbornness and open the way for talks with the farmers' organizations... A cat does not run away when a pigeon winks.. I don't know what penance the central government is doing now?? If Modi ji can stop the war between Russia and Ukraine, then can't he talk to the breadwinners sitting 200 kilometers away? What time are you waiting for..?"

Earlier, on the occassion of Kisan Diwas, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan emphasized the Central Government's commitment to farmers' welfare under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)