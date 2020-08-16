Pratapgarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 16 (ANI): A father and son died after a fight between two groups during a panchayat meeting to resolve a land dispute at Shekhupur village of Raniganj police station area in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh, said police on Sunday

According to the police, one person has been arrested while three police officers have been suspended after the incident.

"Two groups were holding a panchayat meeting in Shekhupura village to resolve a land dispute in the presence of two advocates. A fight broke out between them in which father and son were injured and were taken to the district hospital without informing the police. Two people--father Dayashankar Mishra and son Anand Mishra--from one group died in the hospital," said Abhishek Singh, the Superintendent of Police, Pratapgarh.

"After getting information, police reached the hospital and came to know that Dayashankar Mishra and Anand Mishra were dead. Chandrmani Mishra and three others from another group are also injured. Rajesh Mishra, son of Chandrmani Mishra has been arrested," Singh added.

One Sub-Inspector and two constables were suspended for their inaction. Four teams of police were constituted to probe the case, said Singh. (ANI)

