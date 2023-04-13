Maharajganj (UP), Apr 13 (PTI) A 44-year-old man and his teen son were killed in an accident caused by a pickup van hitting their motorcycle on the National Highway - 730 in this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Thursday.

Ram Kewal and his 16-year-old son Niteesh Bharti died on the spot, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Sadar) Anuj Kumar Singh said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, he added.

