Kargil, Oct 18 (PTI) Fatima Banoo, a resident of Choskore village, became the first person in Kargil to receive the 'Ladakh resident' certificate as local authorities held special camps for issuance of the document across the district on Monday, officials said. Kargil Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Tsering Motup issued the first resident certificate at the tehsildar office here, they said.

Nearly three months after reserving all subordinate services for the local residents, the Ladakh administration on September 4 issued an order to temporarily define 'residents of Union territory' for the purpose of appointment to all the non-gazetted posts borne on the establishment of any department or service.

According to the Ladakh Resident Certificate Order 2021, any person who possesses a Permanent Resident Certificate (PRC) issued by the competent authority in Leh and Kargil or belongs to a category of persons who would have been eligible to be issued PRC by the competent authority would be eligible to receive the 'Resident Certificate'. Ladakh was made a separate UT on August 5, 2019 when the central government divided the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir into two UTs and revoked its special status under Article 370. PRC or state subject was the proof of residence of a citizen of Jammu and Kashmir prior to August 5, 2019 development.

Congratulating the people of Kargil for getting the resident certificates, the ADC said special camps have been held in all tehsildar offices in the district for issuance of the resident certificates on Monday.

According to a recent order, he said the Ladakh administration has authorised the tehsildars concerned as the competent authority to issue the resident certificate.

"The process of issuance of certificates will continue at all tehsildar offices in the district during the coming days," the ADC said.

On the directions of the Kargil deputy commissioner, Motup said special camps would also be organised by the tehsildars in different parts of the district in close coordination with the Panchayati Raj Institution members and village heads, especially in the remote and far off areas to impart awareness to the locals and to facilitate them in issuance of the resident certificates.

