New Delhi, May 11 (PTI) The Delhi Police Special Cell has registered a case against a man for allegedly forging the President's letter head to promote a university in the national capital.

“It is submitted that during social media monitoring, it was found that a person namely Amardeep Singh has used letter head of Hon'ble President of India under his own signatures to inform people that Vikramshilla University is going to be inaugurated shortly,” the FIR said.

Also Read | Bihar: 12 Juveniles Escape from Remand Home in Purnea.

There were two mobile numbers, a website-www. vikramshilauniversity.com, and an address mentioned on the letter.

The details are being inquired into, the FIR filed on May 2 said.

Also Read | Over 800 WhiteHat Jr Employees Resign As Company Ends Work From Home.

Police said a notice has been sent to the man advertising the university on the basis of the details on the website.

"From the contents of complaint and enquiry conducted so far, offence under sections 465, 468 and 471 (all pertaining to forgery and cheating) of the Indian Penal Code has been made out," the FIR said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)