India News | FIR Against People Demanding Removal of Lockdown Restrictions from Containment Zone in Pune

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 9 (ANI): FIR has been registered against unknown people in connection with a violent protest by locals at a containment zone in Anand Nagar of Pune demanding the removal of lockdown restrictions, Police said on Monday.

FIR has been registered under relevant sections at Chinchwad police station in Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Also Read | Nokia 5310 Feature Phone Likely To Be Launched In India Soon; Expected Prices, Features & Specifications.

Violating social distancing and other health guidelines, protestors alleged they were not getting an adequate supply of essential items due to lockdown.

"Protestors not only thrown stones at the police party but also broke the barricades put in the area to seal it for being containment zone. One of the police personnel from Chinchwad police station suffered minor injuries in this incident," Police said.

Also Read | OnePlus Z Affordable Smartphone Likely To Be Priced Below Rs 25,000; Tipped To Launch in India on July 10, 2020.

The incident took place at around 2 pm in the afternoon on Monday, Police added.

Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in its latest guidelines said that lockdown will continue in containment zones till June 30 and only essential activities will be allowed in those areas.

MHA has said that containment zones will be demarcated by the District authorities after taking into consideration the guidelines of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

As per the Union Health Ministry, there are 85,975 COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra including 43,601 active cases, 39,314 Cured/Discharged/Migrated and 3060 deaths. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)