Kolkata, Apr 16 (PTI) A fire broke out at the BNR Hospital here on Tuesday morning, leading to chaos in the health facility, a police officer said.

No one was injured in the fire which was first spotted around 6.40 am at the eye department of the hospital in Garden Reach area, he said.

"All the patients from the department were shifted to a safe place. Nobody was injured," the officer said.

Two fire tenders took around 40 minutes to douse the blaze, he said.

The cause of the fire would be ascertained after an investigation, he aded.

