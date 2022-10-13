Kolkata, Oct 13 (PTI) A fire broke out at a godown of a production house in south Kolkata's Tollygunge area on Thursday morning, an official said.

No one was injured in the blaze, which was reported at 6.41 am, the fire department official said.

At least 13 fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames, she said.

The blaze at the godown on the congested Baburam Ghosh Road in Tollygunge was brought under control after around an hour of firefighting, the official said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, she added.

