New Delhi, May 16 (PTI) A fire broke out at a plastic factory in Narela Industrial Area on Monday evening, officials said.

The fire department said 15 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The blaze has been brought under control, the police said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Lucknow Doctor Booked for Allegedly Raping, Blackmailing Tution Teacher.

Around 8.40 pm, the police received information about the fire and that two persons were trapped inside, a senior police officer said.

The premises belonged to Mukesh Gupta, a resident of Adarsh Nagar, who has rented out the first and second floor to Vivek who ran a plastic factory there, the officer said.

Also Read | Haryana Administration Issues Toll-Free Number To Curb Corruption in Government Departments.

According to the police, after the factory caught fire there were cracking sounds and the smoke caused itching in the eyes.

However, the factory owner, Vivek said all the 10 workers in his factory have managed to come out safely.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)