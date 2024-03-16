Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 16 (ANI): A fire broke out in three oil godowns in Hyderabad's Tolichowki around 8.30 pm on Friday, officials said.

However, no casualties have been reported in the incident.

As many as ten fire engines were rushed to the spot to douse the flames, the officials said.

The fire in one of the godowns was extinguished, the officials informed.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

