Morbi (Gujarat) [India], April 4 (ANI): A fire broke out in a plastic factory located near Rafaleeshwar in Gujarat's Morbi, officials said. No casualties have been reported yet.

The Municipal Corporation's fire department was informed about the fire at the Vinayak Corporation factory on Wednesday. The factory was completely gutted.

The fire that broke out between 1 and 2 pm on Wednesday could not be controlled until 2:00 am on Thursday and at present, fire brigade personnel from Morbi, Wankaner and Rajkot are trying to control the fire.

"A fire broke out in a plastic factory and it ignited further due to wind. Another factory named Pawanputra Industries also caught fire, as it is adjacent to the factory where the fire broke out first. We are trying our best," said Devendra Singh Jadeja, Fire Officer, Fire Department Morbi Municipality.

However, the actual reason for what caused the fire has not been ascertained yet.

More details on the matter are awaited. (ANI)

